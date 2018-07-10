Mallika Dua, Amyra Dastur kick off shoot for second season of web series The Trip in Pondicherry

Amyra Dastur, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Shweta Tripathi have kick started the shoot for the second season of The Trip in Pondicherry.

The first season that aired on Bindass in 2016 followed the story of four friends, Anjali (Swetha Tripathi), Sanjana (Sapna Pabbi), Nazia (Mallika Dua) and Shonali (Lisa Haydon) who head out on a bachelorette trip to Thailand after Anjali announces that she is getting married to a boy who proposed to her at their second meeting.

This was one and a half years ago. The shoot for the second season of the mini series already under way will see the girls travelling through the streets of the French colony of Pondicherry, a popular tourist destination.

According to a DNA report, Dastur has been roped in to replace Lisa Haydon, as one of the four main leads in Bindass’ original web series. She essays the role of Shonali, a budding musician who lives and works in Sydney. This will mark Dastur's first role in the digital space.

The actress is also set to appear in Rajkumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya and Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthaanam with Ali Fazal.

The Trip 2 will be launched in September and will reportedly feature a journey full of twists and turns, self-discovery and romance.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 17:08 PM