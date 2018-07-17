Rishi Kapoor is the most unfiltered actor I've met, says Rajma Chawal director Leena Yadav

Leena Yadav, who shot to international fame with her 2015 drama Parched, is going slightly mainstream with Rajma Chawal. Starring Rishi Kapoor and newcomer Anirudh Tanwar, the film explores a father-son relationship and how drastically communication gap changes its dynamics.

She reveals that the title was Kapoor's suggestion, who thought that the combination of beans and rice played a pivotal role in his on-screen relationship with Tanwar, who plays his son. The universal notion of a son constantly vying for his father's approval forms the basis of this story, which is written by Vivek Anchalia.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Kapoor plays a novice internet user. Yadav, who is working with him for the first time is now used to his ways. "He’s the most unfiltered actor I have ever met and rather than get offended, I appreciate this quality. This collaboration has been most enriching because he comes with years of experience and an innate curiosity that makes him ask, 'Why do you need a scene like this?' or 'Why are we spending so much time on this when it’ll be edited out?,'" she tells Mumbai Mirror.

With Parched travelling to several international film festivals, Yadav has also landed some big international projects. While her first film Shabd, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, failed to leave an impact, Parched redeemed her. She admits that she was on the verge of giving up but her husband, DoP-producer Aseem Bajaj refused to let go of the project. Therefore, getting Ajay Devgn on board as the producer really turned things around for her and the film, she says.

She is currently working on an Australian project, a biopic of the first women to join the LTTE movement. Two American projects are also in the pipeline as she tried to get Devgn on board for another international film.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 15:20 PM