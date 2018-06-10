Rishi Kapoor will play an internet rookie in Parched director Leena Yadav's upcoming film Rajma Chawal

Filmmaker Leena Yadav's next film Rajma Chawal is about a father-son relationship between Rishi Kapoor and Anirudh Tanwar. In the film, Kapoor essays the role of a patriarch who is coming to terms with modern technology, especially how social media has permeated into relationships and families.

While in real life Rishi Kapoor is active on social media, the film portrays him as quite the opposite.

Regarding casting Kapoor for the role, director Yadav spoke to Mumbai Mirror. She says, "We’re facing this with all our parents — they have either become overactive on social media or want to be, as they have now realised that communication has shifted in this direction and that’s the only way to bridge the generation gap. When Rishiji heard the story of a father and son who don’t talk much, he said, ‘I was a similar father, who finds it difficult to share his thoughts with his son.'"

Yadav revealed that major portions of the film have been shot in parts of Chandni Chowk in Delhi. She also told Mumbai Mirror that the film's story and the outline of Kapoor's character is a result of personal experiences of the film's writers with their fathers.

Rajma Chawal is slated to release on 31 August.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 16:57 PM