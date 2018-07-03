Amyra Dastur looks like a quirky NRI girl in first look from Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal-starrer Prasthaanam

Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur will be seen in a new avatar for the much awaited multi-starrer Hindi remake of Deva Katta’s Telugu blockbuster, Prasthaanam.

Amyra, who is playing an NRI in the film, sat with Deva Katta, who is directing the Hindi remake and Maanyata Dutt, the producer of the film, to discuss her character’s look for the film. Deva wanted to build a more likeable and modern edge to the character, but it was Maanyata who thought of deep purple streaks to intensify the quirkiness and fun element for Amyra’s role.

“I love experimenting with my look. I truly believe that it’s our job as actors to bring a character to life and if that means changing your look, then so be it,” she said. Her co-stars in the film, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala, also loved the look and said it was ‘different and cool’.

Sanjay Dutt on 1 June took to Twitter, where he shared a few photographs from the set. Victoria and Abdul actor Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Manyata Dutt can be seen in the pictures.

The 25-year-old actress sported an undercut for the upcoming Rishi Kapoor starrer, Rajma Chawal, directed by Leena Yadav.

Rajma Chawal is all set to hit the screens on 31 August 2018, while Prasthaanam is still being filmed in Lucknow and is most likely set to release in the first quarter of 2019.

