You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller Chehre to now release on 17 July; new look released

FP Staff

Jan 21, 2020 11:38:32 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's upcoming thriller Chehre, which was scheduled to release on 24 April, will now open on 17 July. Directed by  Rummy Jafry, Chehre has been moved to a release date, on a special request from Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri, the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, as per a press report.

The announcement comes with a new look of the lead actors from the film. Featuring Hashmi and Bachchan, the still shows them on couch, facing the camera with a stern expression. While we see Hashmi dressed in a checkerd pants, Bachchan sports a beret and a suit, with artifacts sprawled across the room.

Check out the first look here

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Baazaar, and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

Bachchan had previously shared his character's look, last year. Emraan sported a fur coat and was seen seated inside a dimly-lit room in his first look, shared in June 2019. Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in Jalebi, is also cast in the film. In her first look, she was seen wearing a black kurti and sitting in what appears to be a film set, lit with numerous floodlights.

The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 11:38:32 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , Anand Pandit , Annu Kapoor , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chehre , Emraan Hashmi , Kriti Kharbanda , mumbai saga , Rhea Chakraborty , Rumi Jaffrey , Siddhanth Kapoor

also see

Mumbai Saga first look sees John Abraham as a fearless gangster in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming drama

Mumbai Saga first look sees John Abraham as a fearless gangster in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming drama

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan calls his team of rehabilitated football players 'sheron ka jhund' in first teaser of Nagraj Manjule's film

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan calls his team of rehabilitated football players 'sheron ka jhund' in first teaser of Nagraj Manjule's film

Amitabh Bachchan shares first poster of Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood directorial debut Jhund; teaser out on 21 January

Amitabh Bachchan shares first poster of Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood directorial debut Jhund; teaser out on 21 January