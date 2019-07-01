Chehre: Rhea Chakraborty's first look from Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's suspense thriller unveiled

After debuting Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's first looks from the film, the makers of Chehre have unveiled Rhea Chakraborty's first look from the Rumi Jaffrey directorial. Details about Rhea's role in the film have been kept under wraps.

In the image, Rhea is wearing a black kurti and sitting in what appears to be a film set, lit with numerous floodlights.

Check out Rhea's first look from Chehre here

Bachchan had previously shared his character's look, with a beret and loose coat, in May. Emraan sported a fur coat and was seen seated inside a dimly-lit room in his first look, shared in June. From the looks of it, light and darkness seem to play an important role in Jaffrey's suspense thriller, since the images see the protagonists enveloped in darkness. In sharp contrast however is Rhea's first look from the film.

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Baazaar, and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal. It is slated to release on 21 February 2020.

A former VJ at MTV India, Rhea made her feature film debut in 2013, with Ashima Chibber's Mere Dad Ki Maruti, alongside Saqib Saleem, Ram Kapoor and Prabal Panjabi. She has since then starred in YRF's Bank Chor, Half Girlfriend, and Dobaara: See Your Evil. Her latest film, Jalebi, opposite debutante Varun Mitra, was an official Hindi adaptation of the Bengali blockbuster Praktan. Directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwa, the film tanked at the box office upon release, and also received unfavourable reviews from critics.

Apart from Chehre, Rhea will also star in the forthcoming Tamil movie Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale.

