Chehre: Emraan Hashmi's look released from Rumi Jaffrey's mystery thriller, also starring Amitabh Bachchan

The first look of Emraan Hashmi's character in Rumi Jaffrey-directed thriller Chehre was released on Saturday. The actor can be seen wearing a fur jacket in a dimly lit room. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, went on floors on 10 May in Mumbai.

This is the first time that the two actors will come together. Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Baazaar, and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

Presenting Emraan Hashmi's look from mystery thriller #Chehre... Stars Amitabh Bachchan... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/7nGUBSr6P7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raahgir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Bachchan had previously shared his character's look, with a beret and loose coat, in May.

Chehre is slated to release on 21 February, 2020.

Hashmi is also a part of the gangster drama Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte. Sanjay Gupta, known for films like Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, will direct.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 13:08:26 IST