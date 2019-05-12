You are here:

Chehre goes on floor; Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of his character in Rumi Jafry's suspense thriller

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film together has been titled Chehre. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jafry. Chehre went on floors on Sunday as the team has begun its shoot in Mumbai.

Bachchan took to Twitter to reveal his unique avatar from the film. Bachchan's first look from the film sees him donning a French beret and a loosely fitted coat. With a thick face of beard, Bachchan's character quirkily ties the end of his beard.

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Bazaar and the recent blockbuster, Total Dhamaal.

T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan's look from mystery thriller #Chehre... Costars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/xSwmBVbHlF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

Chehre is set to hit theatres on 21 February next year.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 15:57:35 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.