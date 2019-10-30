Gulabo Sitabo: First look of Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled; film will release on 28 February 2020

Shoojit Sircar's next directorial venture Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is confirmed to hit cinemas on 28 February 2020. It was previously announced that the film will release in April 2020.

However, along new the development, the makers also released the first look of Ayushmann from the film. The still features him standing on a busy road with Amitabh, holding onto a briefcase. While Amitabh is almost unrecognisable as a wizened old man with a droopy and prosthetic nose, Ayushmann sports disheveled hair and loose clothing, seeming completely hassled at something.

Check out Ayushmann's first look here

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

Ayushmann will reunite with Shoojit seven years after his debut film, Vicky Donor. Interestingly, Amitabh and Shoojit have also worked together in the commercially and critically acclaimed 2015 film Piku.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit had explained that Gulabo Sitabo are popular glove puppet characters in Uttar Pradesh. "In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life," the director has said.

Set in Lucknow, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are the producers.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also prepping for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Apart from this, he is awaiting the release of Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar

