Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood; Abhishek congratulates him: 'We're all blessed to witness greatness'

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan completes a 50-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry today. Amitabh made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969, and has delivered plenty blockbuster hits like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, Coolie, Sarkar, and Piku among others. The Padma Shri awardee has had his stints in the Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, and Telugu industries, and Hollywood films too.

To celebrate the occasion, his son Abhishek Bachchan shares a black and white photo of the actor on social media, alongside a note. Abhishek writes he was in awe of Amitabh, "not just as a son but as an actor and a fan."

Here is Abhishek's post

Recently, Amitabh shared screen space with Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh portrayed Guru Gosayi Venkanna, Narasimha Reddy's mentor in the film, also starring Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Tamannaah.

In October, it was reported the actor was hospitalised for an unknown medical condition. In his blog, he addressed the rampant speculations, saying every individual had the right to keep their medical details confidential.

Amitabh will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. His other projects include the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Hindi directorial debut Jhund with Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, and Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 13:46:50 IST