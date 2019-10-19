Amitabh Bachchan opens up on speculations around his health: 'Medical conditions are a confidential individual right'

Amitabh Bachchan has spoken up about the rampant speculation regarding his health in a new statement in his blog, reports the Times of India.

The actor writes, “Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation.. Ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality.. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale..”

Earlier, when news broke the veteran actor had been hospitalised for liver ailments, and was recuperating for three days, fans and followers began expressing concern and hoping for his speedy recovery. Multiple news outlets even carried the news of his admission to the Hinduja Hospital in this regard.

On Friday, Bachchan was spotted leaving the hospital with wife Jaya and son Abhishek.

“My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care, that consider concern and consider prayer for me," added the actor, thanking the millions who extended good wishes to him.

The actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, and was there till Friday.

Press Trust of India reports Bachchan was reportedly hospitalised because of liver issues but there is no clarity on that.

For those who do not know, the Bollywood veteran actor has been a survivor of both tuberculosis and Hepatitis B, reports Republic. Bachchan reportedly confessed he had been leading a life with only 25 percent of his liver functioning. The actor was diagnosed with Hepatitis after a period of blood transfusion from one of his donors, post the near-fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Bachchan revealed these facts about his health in an awareness video by UNICEF.

Bachchan on Thursday greeted his fans on the occasion of the Karwa Chauth festival.

He also celebrated his 77th birthday on 11 October with his family and close friends.

