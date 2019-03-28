Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji shares photo depicting the beginning of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love story

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji teased his fans by sharing a picture from the sets of his highly-anticipated film Brahmastra on Wednesday. Ayaan took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture that shows leading actors of his film i.e Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In the caption, he revealed that the picture was taken when the duo was busy preparing for their roles in Tel Aviv, Israel last year.

The 35-year-old director titled the post as 'Beginnings' and it finds Ranbir watching Alia through a window as she stares at something not in the frame. Ayan further reveals that the moment was captured when the actors were starting to know one another and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the first time. He writes, "Brahmāstra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world... something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually."

The director is keeping his fans in the loop by sharing a leaf from his Brahmastra diaries every now and then. Earlier this month, Ayan Mukerji offered his fans a throwback picture from the VFX studio in London, shot back in 2016.

Brahmastra is the first installment in a fantasy trilogy, where Alia will essay the role of Isha and Ranbir will be seen playing Shiva. The film, which was shot in many locations including London, Bulgaria and Mumbai among others, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna in prominent roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar and is expected to release around Christmas 2019.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 13:22:38 IST