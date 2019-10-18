Amitabh Bachchan reportedly admitted to Nanavati hospital after suffering from liver ailments

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been reportedly admitted to Nanavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai for a regular check-up, states Press Trust of India.

The actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, and is still there, it said.

"Mr Bachchan had come for a routine check-up," a hospital source told Press Trust of India. Initial reports in Mumbai said Bachchan was hospitalised because of liver issues but there is no clarity on that.

Bachchan on Thursday greeted his fans on the occasion of the Karwa Chauth festival.

He also celebrated his 77th birthday on 11 October with his family and close friends.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's recent posts

T 3521 - WAH .. !! “खूबसूरती का मुकाबला आज अपने पूरे शबाब पर था,

आज एक चांद दूसरे चांद के इन्तजार में था” ~ Ef PA Karva chauth ki shubhkamanayein .. unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye

करवाचौथ की शुभकामनाएँ ; उन्हें ,जो प्रण करती हैं पति के जीवन के लिए pic.twitter.com/dSAVekhJeE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !! quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

For those who do not know, the Bollywood veteran actor has been a survivor of both tuberculosis and Hepatitis B, reports Republic. Bachchan reportedly confessed he had been leading a life with only 25 percent of his liver functioning. The actor was diagnosed with Hepatitis after a period of blood transfusion from one of his donors, post the near-fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Bachchan revealed these facts about his health in an awareness video by UNICEF.

Check out the video where Big B talks about his battles with long-term ailments

Oct 18, 2019