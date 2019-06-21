Gulabo Sitabo first look: Amitabh Bachchan is a grumpy old man in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming comedy

The first look of Amitabh Bachchan's character in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, was released on 21 June (Friday). Bachchan is almost unrecognisable as a wizened old man with a droopy, prosthetic nose and bottle cap glasses. He is also wearing a skull cap and a white scarf. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, though his look is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Set in Lucknow, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are the producers

Unveiling Amitabh Bachchan's quirky character look from #GulaboSitabo... Costars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... 24 April 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Tg2V678xSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

Ayushmann will reunite with Shoojit seven years after his debut film, Vicky Donor. Amitabh and Shoojit have also worked together in the commercially and critically acclaimed 2015 film, Piku.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit had explained that Gulabo Sitabo are popular glove puppet characters in Uttar Pradesh. "In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life," the director had said.

The film was earlier supposed to hit theatres in November, but will now release on 24 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 11:03:54 IST