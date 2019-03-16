Alia Bhatt on being cast in SS Rajamouli's RRR: Dream to work with Baahubali filmmaker fulfilled

It was recently announced that Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of Baahubali series helmer SS Rajamouli's upcoming directorial venture RRR, based on a story of two freedom fighters. The actress, who was speaking at an event, said she was grateful to be a part of the project, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Ajay Devgn will also play a pivotal role in RRR.

"Now, I am doing the preparation for it. I can't reveal details of the film because I don't know whether I am supposed to talk about the film, but... I am feeling really grateful as I wanted to work Rajamouli sir and that wish has been fulfilled now, so I feel immense gratitude. It's going to be my first time in the South Indian film industry, so I am really excited," Alia had said, reports new agency Indo-Asian News Service.

Daisy Edgar Jones and P Samuthirakani are also part of the cast. RRR is scheduled to release on 3 July, 2020 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

According to Tollywood.net, RRR, bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, has a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film was launched in November 2018, with the cast of the film attending the event along with Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao.

RRR marks Alia's entry into Southern cinema. She was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and her upcoming releases include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Abhishek Varman's Kalank.

