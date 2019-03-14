RRR: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn join cast of SS Rajamouli's upcoming project; film to release on 30 July, 2020

Alia Bhatt has been roped in for Baahubali series helmer SS Rajamouli's upcoming directorial venture RRR, based on a story of two freedom fighters. Rajamouli has penned RRR and will be directing it as well. It features Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal roles. Daisy Edgar Jones and P Samuthirakani are also part of the cast.

BIGGG NEWS... Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film #RRR... Set in 1920s... A story based on two legendary freedom fighters... Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan with Ajay Devgn. #RRRPressMeet pic.twitter.com/QE8bARw4BM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

The makers also released the first look of RRR on 14 March, which features hints at the leads being polar opposites. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages.

According to Tollywood.net, RRR, bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, has a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film was launched in November 2018, with the cast of the film attending the event along with Chiranjeevi and Raghavendra Rao.

RRR is scheduled to release on 14 March.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 13:01:53 IST