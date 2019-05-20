Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur's Sadak 2 gets a new release date, will now open on 10 July, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt directorial titled Sadak 2, which was earlier slated to open in theatres on 25 March 2020, will now release on 10 July, 2020.

Sadak 2 is the sequel to Sadak, which released in 1991 with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was a narrative revolving around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.

The sequel stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur as leads, who were last seen as a pair in Kalank.

It will also mark the first film of father-daughter duo Alia and Mahesh together, as actor and director respectively. The film went on floors on 18 May and Alia shared a picture of the clipboard of the film with a heartfelt note about her experience of working with her father.

Bankrolled by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in key roles as Mahesh returns to the director's chair almost after two decades.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 16:06:22 IST

