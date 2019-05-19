Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt says she is 'petrified' as sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film goes on floors

Alia Bhatt recently shared an image of a clapboard from the first day shooting of Sadak 2 sets. The actress added a heartfelt note along with the image saying she was petrified of starting work on the project. She will be collaborating with director and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the first time on Sadak 2.

"I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again," said the actress.

Mahesh returns to the director's chair almost after two decades with the film. It also features his daughter Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Pooja and Sanjay were protagonists in the original romantic thriller Sadak which released in 1991. It's narrative revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on 25 March, next year.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 14:26:34 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.