Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom avoids clash with Bachchan Pandey; the spy-thriller will now release on 2 April 2021

Akshay Kumar, on Monday, has announced that his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom will now release on 2 April, 2021. While revealing the new development, he joked that there were enough memes about his films clashing at the box office with each other, hence, to avoid the clash he is pushing ahead the release date.

Bell Bottom's new poster sees Akshay wearing a coffee brown blazer and matching trousers, sprawled across a vintage car. The actor looks extremely suave as he poses alongside the red car. A flight is seen taking off behind him amid grim and dark clouds.

Check out the poster here

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom features the story of one of India’s forgotten heroes, and will go on floors this year, reveals a press release. The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Meanwhile, earlier today, Aamir Khan revealed that Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala agreed to shift the release date of Bachchan Pandey so that Laal Singh Chaddha can get a solo release on Christmas 2020. In response, Akshay said that they were “all friends here”, and shared the new look and release date of Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay, who is currently basking in the success of his last release Good Newwz, is prepping for Rohirt Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. He will also be seen in historical drama Prithviraj and horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2020 16:32:22 IST