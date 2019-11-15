Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhilar's historical drama goes on floors; film to release on Diwali 2020

Earlier today, the makers of upcoming historical drama Prithviraj revealed that Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will make her debut with the movie. Starring Akshay Kumar, in the titular role, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless Rajput warrior and king, Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi will essay the role of Sanyogita, his love interest in the film. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie will be produced by YRF Films.

The makers commenced the film's proceeding with a traditional puja ceremony, with the cast and crew in attendance. Akshay shared a video clip from the event.

Dwivedi said that Manushi had auditioned "for the role a couple of times". He said, "We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi. We wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and is being thoroughly groomed for the last nine months by Yash Raj Films (YRF)," reports News18.

Manushi finds it a "huge responsibility" to play princess Sanyogita. "She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible," she says to Indo-Asian News Service.

Meanwhile, Akshay who was last in ensemble comedy Housefull 4 has a string of releases lined up for upcoming year. He is awaiting the release of urban comedy Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. Akshay is also a part of Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Raghava Lawrence's super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana.

On his 52nd birthday, Akshay had shared a brief teaser of Prithviraj and revealed that it is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2020.

