Akshay Kumar announces he'll 'go back to the '80s' in Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani's production Bell Bottom

After making you laugh with comedy-drama Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar is set to take you back to the 80's era with his next film Bell Bottom. The Khiladi star announced the news on social media alongside a first look poster.

Akshay dons a brown coat with bell bottom trousers as he leans against a shiny red Chevrolet. Going by the poster, the film could be a another action-thriller. Bell Bottom is set to release on January 22, 2021.

Here is the first look of Akshay in Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Akshay recently said that the film is not a remake but has an original screenplay inspired by true events.

Meanwhile, the actor is still basking in the success of his last multi-starrer film Housefull 4 which managed to hit century and rake in Rs 109 crores within five days of its release.

The Bollywood's powerhouse has a number of films lined up throughout the year. He is currently awaiting the release of his film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 11:01:24 IST