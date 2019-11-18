Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's first look from upcoming Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump unveiled

The first look of Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha was revealed on 18 November (Monday). The image features a turban-clad Khan sitting in a train bogie. He has a faint smile on his face and in his lap he can be seen holding a box of mithai (Indian sweets).

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, the the film is a Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks 1994 drama Forrest Gump. This film will mark their reunion after 3 Idiots in 2009.

Here is the first look of Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

All set for #Christmas2020 release... First look poster of #LaalSinghChaddha... Stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan... Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump... Directed by Advait Chandan. pic.twitter.com/fVLwjMbBRL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, who previously directed Khan and Zaira Wasim in Secret Superstar. He has also served as the assistant director on films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Dhobi Ghat.

Khan is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which went on floors in October. On adapting the film, Aamir had previously said in a statement, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family," Aamir said. The actor also revealed he would sport a turban "for some part of the film".

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, released in 1994 and went on to win six Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks. The film, based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a slow-witted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century USA.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release in cinemas on Christmas 2020.

