Akshay Kumar to appear as a guest on Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit's show Dance Deewane

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen on the Madhuri Dixit-judged reality show Dance Deewane for the promotion of his upcoming sports drama Gold, found DNA. Dixit and Kumar were co-stars in Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai and have also starred opposite each other in Aarzoo.

The DNA report also quoted a source as saying that the makers are deciding on the moments they want to recreate with the two actors on the show. Kumar will shoot for the episode on Tuesday.

Recently, Raveena Tandon had made an appearance on the show, which also has Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia on the judges' panel. She had danced with Dixit and also engaged in a whistling match with her.

Kumar will be seen in Gold as Tapan Das, manager of the Indian hockey team in the pre-independence era alongside Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film will release in cinemas on Independence Day. The actor also has a new project with Dharma Productions lined up, titled Good News! also starring Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Dixit's last film was her Marathi debut, a slice-of-life drama titled Bucket List, which released on 25 May. She will also be seen in comedy Total Dhamaal alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta and Arshad Warsi, as well as Kalank, which also has an ensemble cast.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 14:00 PM