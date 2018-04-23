Total Dhamaal to revisit Rishi Kapoor classic Paisa Yeh Paisa; director Indra Kumar says 'song still relevant'

Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal which is a huge star-studded affair with names like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, has been in the news for quite some time. The newest development in the buildup to the comedy film which will see Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit back together after ages, is a revisit of one of the most popular dance numbers of yesteryears, "Paisa Yeh Paisa".

"Paisa Yeh Paisa" featured Rishi Kapoor in Subhash Ghai's Karz in 1980. The actors recently were spotted shooting for the song wearing all electric blue dresses and with notes of Rs 2000 being showered, reported The Times of India. Director-producer Indra explained that he chose the song because the Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition is still quite relevant in today's world as people are chasing only money these days. He also shared that he used action-based situations to create humour in the song while shooting and four more songs will be shot in the coming days.

While Anil Kapoor said that for him it was an exciting experience to match steps with others, Madhuri was all praise for her co-stars. "I’m really happy that Indra Kumar has decided to revisit this classic number. It’s a song that I’ve grooved to for so many years. Even after so long, it retains its energy. I can’t say I’m the best because we have Jaaved and Arshad, who are trained dancers and a lot better than me. But yes, you can say that I am the best woman dancer in the film (laughs!)," she told the newspaper.

Total Dhamaal is being produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios, and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sangeeta Ahir. The film is slated to release on 7 December, 2018.

