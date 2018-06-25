Gold trailer: Akshay Kumar's character wears his patriotism proudly in this Reema Kagti-directed sports drama

The much-awaited trailer of Reema Kagti's Gold has finally been released. There has been constant buzz around the film, ever since the teaser released on 15 June. The 2-minute-18-second long trailer is edgy and moving.

Kumar essays the role of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing hockey for an independent nation. And with that, he resolves to make a team that doesn't live under the aegis of British Raj but is an independent team of a free country. He dreams of taking the Hockey team to the Olympics.

With this, begins the journey of Tapan Das and his dreams, which takes 12 years to complete. In his pursuit, he also comes across the equally-spirited Hockey players of the Indian team. Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal look tailor-made for their parts in the film.

TV actress Mouni Roy plays Akshay's wife in the film. The background score by Sachin-Jigar pumps up the look and feel of Gold's trailer.

Gold promises not only to recreate the Indian hockey team's historic win as a free nation at the 1948 Olympics but also take a look at another monumental victory — India's emphatic win over Germany in the 1936 Olympics when the country was still under the British rule.

Director Reema Kagti met the assistant manager of the 1936 Indian Olympic squad who later went on to become the manager of the team, which won India its first Olympic gold as a free nation. "His life has loosely inspired Akshay Kumar’s character who, in a bid to galvanise the players in Berlin, pulls out the flag of the Indian National Congress in the locker room during half-time. The flag was banned in Germany at the time but still inspired respect and all the players saluted it. That incident is a defining moment in the inception of my film," said Reema, as reported by Indo-Asian News Service.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold is written and directed by Reema Kagti. The film is slated to release on Independence Day, 15 August 2018.

Watch the trailer here:



