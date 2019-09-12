Akshay Kumar remembers soldiers on Saragarhi Day: 'A sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history'

Akshay Kumar, who left audience stunned with his performance in Kesari, paid tribute to the soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment on the 122nd anniversary of The Battle of Saragarhi. Bollywood's 'Khiladi' shared a monochrome picture from the sets of his film, which is based on the battle, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

In the picture, the actor who played the role of Havildar Ishar Singh can be seen posing with his batallion.

The film was directed by Anurag Singh and also starred Parineeti Chopra. Kesari smashed box office collections and entered the Rs. 100 crore club in just a week of its release.

Parineeti, who was extremely happy with the film's success celebrated it in a unique way. She lent her voice for the female version of the period drama's hit song 'Teri Mitti,' which became a chartbuster.

On the work front, Akshay has films like Good News, Housefull 4 and Prithviraj in his kitty. His last release was the Jagan Shakti helmed space drama, Mission Mangal.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 15:14:18 IST