The Girl On The Train: First look of Parineeti Chopra in Ribhu Dasgupta's thriller revealed

Parineeti Chopra, who began shooting for the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster The Girl on The Train, has shared her first look from the film. In the upcoming thriller, the actress will reprise the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist, essayed by Emily Blunt.

Parineeti's first look shows her sitting in a bath-tub donning an intense look. She is heavily bruised and stares at something in a distance. In another still, she seems extremely vulnerable and is seen wearing a black suit.

Check out the first look here

Paula Hawkins' 2015 best-selling book was first adapted for the silver screen in 2016 by American filmmake Tate Taylor. The Hindi remake will be helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

In the movie, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. Previously talking about her role in the film, Parineeti had told Mid-Day she planned to worked extra hard to stay in character for this role. "England (where the shooting will take place) will become my university again. I will become a student because I am going to treat it like that to deliver the best possible performance," the actress had said.

It is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Set in the UK, the film will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwari. The makers are eyeing a 2020 release.

Apart from The Girl On The Train, Parineeti has multiple other projects lined up for the coming year. These include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, and Saina Nehwal's biopic.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 11:14:06 IST