You are here:

Akshay Kumar has a doppelganger in Kashmir; viral photo takes over social media

FP Staff

Aug 29, 2019 17:23:33 IST

The Internet found Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's 'lookalike' in a Sunil Gavaskar fan from Kashmir, after a journalist shared a picture of him on social media. Mir looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a picture, which has now gone viral on social media.

The journalist in his post mentioned that Mir, religiously dons a hat, made popular by the former Indian skipper Gavaskar. However, Internet seemed to be caught off guard with Mir's uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor, with many commenting that this is how Kumar will look once he ages.

Check out the tweet here

Check out all the reactions here

Meanwhile, Kumar who is basking in the success of Jagan Shakti's space drama Mission Mangal, is prepping for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. The cop drama is slated to release in March 2020. Also, he is reuniting with Kareena Kapoor after a long time for the upcoming comedy Good News, which also stars Kiara Advani along with Diljit Dosanjh.

He recently announced that he will helming the Hindi remake of Raghava Lawrence's super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana. The film titled as Laxmmi Bomb, also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to release on 22 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 17:23:33 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Shareworthy

also see

Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes 2019 list of world's highest-paid actors, Akshay Kumar nabs fourth spot

Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes 2019 list of world's highest-paid actors, Akshay Kumar nabs fourth spot

#WhyTheGap: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza share anecdotes, raising awareness on children's wellbeing

#WhyTheGap: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza share anecdotes, raising awareness on children's wellbeing

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee hospitalised, daughter assures that his condition is stable

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee hospitalised, daughter assures that his condition is stable