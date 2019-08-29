Akshay Kumar has a doppelganger in Kashmir; viral photo takes over social media

The Internet found Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's 'lookalike' in a Sunil Gavaskar fan from Kashmir, after a journalist shared a picture of him on social media. Mir looks eerily similar to the Bollywood star in a picture, which has now gone viral on social media.

The journalist in his post mentioned that Mir, religiously dons a hat, made popular by the former Indian skipper Gavaskar. However, Internet seemed to be caught off guard with Mir's uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor, with many commenting that this is how Kumar will look once he ages.

Check out the tweet here

Met a Kashmiri Fan of Sunil Gavasker, Majid Mir in #Kashmir Wears that hat everyday religiously 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/jNcHx5GJSK — Ashish/Aashu (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) August 28, 2019

Check out all the reactions here

वैसे ये भाईसाहब सुनील गवस्कर के फैन कम और अक्षय कुमार का बुढापा ज़्यादा लग रहे हैं 😆 — Rishi Raj Chouhan 🇮🇳 (@rajfxb) August 28, 2019

He can play Akshay kumar in Akshay kumar's biopic — aaloo kachaloo (@NANDARITU) August 28, 2019

I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him 😂😂😂 — ⚡🌟 THE MURTUZA 🌟⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) August 28, 2019

Jhoot mat bolo sir ji, akshay ko kashmiri bana diye😂😂😂 — Mush Ba (@Mushtaque51) August 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Kumar who is basking in the success of Jagan Shakti's space drama Mission Mangal, is prepping for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. The cop drama is slated to release in March 2020. Also, he is reuniting with Kareena Kapoor after a long time for the upcoming comedy Good News, which also stars Kiara Advani along with Diljit Dosanjh.

He recently announced that he will helming the Hindi remake of Raghava Lawrence's super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana. The film titled as Laxmmi Bomb, also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to release on 22 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 17:23:33 IST