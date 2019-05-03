You are here:

Akshay Kumar on row over Canadian citizenship: 'Don’t understand the unwarranted interest, negativity'

FP Staff

May 03, 2019 17:03:12 IST

After receiving backlash for holding a Canadian citizenship, Akshay Kumar issued a statement via his official Twitter account, stating that he does not understand the negativity around the subject. The actor drew the ire of the Twitterati when he was seen promoting his film Kesari on Republic Day and when Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested him to to urge people to participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Akshay Kumar. Image from Facebook

The actor has now said that he does not understand why his citizenship is under scrutiny because he has never hidden or denied that he holds a Canadian passport. He said that he has not visited Canada in seven yeas and has worked and paid his taxes in India. Kumar said that he is disappointed that his citizenship, which is "personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others" has become an issue of controversy.

Akshay's recent 'non-political interview' with Modi was also snubbed as it was seen as an appendage of Modi's political campaign, despite being touted as a 'non-political' interview. He also could not cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2019 due to his Canadian citizenship, something which attracted considerable media attention given the actor's involvement in political events and discussions.

He is also known to be part of many patriotic films such as Airlift, PadmanToilet - Ek Prem Katha, as well as the upcoming Mission Mangal.

