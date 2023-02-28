Akshay Kumar on his consecutive flops: 'A film not working at the box office is due to your own fault'

One of the biggest actors in the industry, Akshay Kumar is said to be the ‘hit machine’ after he went on a golden run with his every release finding success at the box office. However, things started going downfall for the actor post-2019 as he gave not one but five consecutive flops. With Selfiee failing badly at the box office, it marks Akshay Kumar’s fifth flop in a row after Ram Setu (2022), Raksha Bandhan (2022), Samrat Prithviraj (2022), and Bachchhan Paandey (2022). None of these films managed to touch Rs the 100-crore mark. While this has left his fans concerned about his poor phase in Bollywood, with many wondering about what exactly went wrong for Akshay Kumar, especially after the pandemic.

Amid all the speculations, the actor himself recently opened up about the same and took up the blame for his films’ failure. Stating that audiences have changed and also their expectations, Kumar said that it is an alarm for actors to bring a change.

Akshay Kumar speaks on giving consecutive flops

In an interaction with Aaj Tak, the actor when asked about his failing graph at the box office noted that it is not happening for the first time as he recalled delivering 16 consecutive flops at a time.

“A film not working at the box office is due to your own fault. The audience has changed and thus you need to change and dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience needs to see something else,” he added.

Further sharing a golden piece of advice, Kumar went on to say that this should be taken as an ‘alarm’ to realise that it is time for bringing a change. Taking complete responsibility for his films’ failures, he said, “I am trying to change. But there is no place to blame the audience or anyone else. A film’s poor performance is not because of the audience but because of what you selected.”

Notably, as fans still expect Kumar to make a convincing comeback on the big screen, he also has a lineup of films including OMG – Oh My God 2, Soorarai Pottru remake, Capsule Gill, and Jolly LLB 3 among others.

