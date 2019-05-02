Akshay Kumar walks away when reporters question him for not voting during Lok Sabha Election 2019

As phase four of Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway, several Bollywood celebrities were seen rushing to polling booths early Monday morning to exercise their democratic right.

However, Akshay Kumar is one of the Bollywood personalities who missed out on voting and has been criticised widely for the same. Akshay's recent 'non-political interview' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also snubbed, as the interview was seen as a part of Modi's campaign, though done under the guise of being a 'non-political' interview.

During the screening of Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia-starrer Blank, Akshay chose to ignore a press question when asked why did not he vote in the Lok Sabha Elections. "Chaliye, chaliye (let's go, let's go)" is how the Kesari actor responded and then walked away.

Akshay Kumar's 'Dosti Bani Rahe' moment when asked why he didn't vote in the general elections... Video credit - Viral Bollywood pic.twitter.com/YB06kS7U1S — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 1, 2019

Akshay, who has established quite the reputation of a patriotic hero, with films like Kesari, Airlift and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, was subjected to jokes and memes after he skipped voting. He was one of the first Bollywood celebrities tagged by Modi to urge people to participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Although Akshay was born in Punjab, the actor cannot cast his vote as he holds a Canadian passport, reports News18.

Responding to Modi's tweet, Akshay had written, "Voting has to be a super-hit 'prem katha' (love story) between our nation and its voters."

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

