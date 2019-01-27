Kesari: Akshay Kumar trolled for promoting film on Republic Day, Twitterati call it 'perfect way to sell nationalism'

On Republic Day, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his period drama Kesari, based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi. The film, also starring Parineeti Chopra, is scheduled to release on 21 March. Kumar will be essaying the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh, a military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought thousands of Afghani invaders on 12 September, 1897.

Happy Republic Day.

It’s our #70thRepublicDay but our men have been fighting for the country since time unknown. 122 years ago, 21 Sikhs fought against 10000 invaders.#KESARI is their story, in cinemas on March 21. pic.twitter.com/oCUZ6UVdqY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2019

Reacting to his tweet, many social media users were of the view that the actor, through his Republic Day wishes, was promoting his film. They also made sure to point out that he held a Canadian citizenship and some even said that this was a strategic way of endorsing hyper-nationalism.

ramdev ka bhai..😁 Nationalism mein branding — Zeeshan Khan (@supercolor16) January 26, 2019

Dear Akshay you forgot our Canadian Confederation day is on July 1st. Don’t use Republic Day of a country whose citizenship you gave up for cheap promotion of your film. @dhruv_rathee @rohini_sgh @RanaAyyub #FakePatriot — Ashraf Alam Syed (@Alamax10) January 26, 2019

Canadian , You r just making money out of nationalism by exaggerating history. — 🔥AAP Ka Vikram🔥 (@vikrameffects) January 26, 2019

But sir aaj toh Canada ka republic day nahin hai — Karan (@karanku100) January 26, 2019

Either wish for republic day or promote your film DON'T MIX BOTH THINGS Movies are unreal or depiction of real Fighting at boarder is XXXXXXXXXX — dhirajmitkari (@dhiraj_mitkari) January 26, 2019

There was a time when I was the biggest fan of Akshay but the kinda nautanki he started doing for film promotion especially on republic or independence day I stopped watching his movies — Accidental (@kachori_samosa) January 26, 2019

Another super star promoting his movie on republic day ! Can’t actors give some respect to republic day and just simply celebrated The day without any agenda ? — AMgirl (@Manisha22544650) January 26, 2019

Ye bandaa paisey apne saath le ke jaega upar — Not a sick Hindu (@karma_k_r) January 26, 2019

मोदी का puppet — mh (@maheshk43399845) January 27, 2019

The perfect way of selling nationalism — Rafaile+Bofors chor (@Kristin50862542) January 26, 2019

Itna hi prem hai India se toh Indian citizenship kyun chord diya — Mayank Bariar (@Hari_Vachan) January 26, 2019

