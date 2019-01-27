You are here:

Kesari: Akshay Kumar trolled for promoting film on Republic Day, Twitterati call it 'perfect way to sell nationalism'

FP Staff

Jan 27, 2019 10:17:37 IST

On Republic Day, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his period drama Kesaribased on the historic Battle of Saragarhi. The film, also starring Parineeti Chopra, is scheduled to release on 21 March. Kumar will be essaying the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh, a military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought thousands of Afghani invaders on 12 September, 1897.

Reacting to his tweet, many social media users were of the view that the actor, through his Republic Day wishes, was promoting his film. They also made sure to point out that he held a Canadian citizenship and some even said that this was a strategic way of endorsing hyper-nationalism.

