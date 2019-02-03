You are here:

Mission Mangal: Taapsee Pannu wraps filming, shares her look from upcoming space drama

Taapsee Pannu wrapped up shooting for the multi-starrer Mission Mangal. She took to Instagram to share a click of herself from the sets of the film to commemorate the end of shooting.

In the monochrome photo, Taapsee can be seen dressed in a saree with her hair tied in a braid. She can also be seen sporting a mangalsutra along with earrings.

The 31-year-old is known for portraying versatile and different roles in movies like Pink, Baby, Judwaa 2 and Manmarziyaan.

Mission Mangal focuses on the story of a group of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India’s first interplanetary expedition.

The film had gone on floors in mid-November 2018. Apart from Taapsee, the movie also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon.

Mission Mangal is helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki. It is slated to release on 15 August 2019.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 18:05:36 IST