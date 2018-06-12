Viswasam first schedule wrapped up in Hyderabad; Ajith to resume shoot in Rajahmundry on 20 June

The makers of Thala Ajith-starrer Viswasam have completed the first leg of shooting in Hyderabad. More than 300 drama artists from Madurai took part in this schedule which lasted for a month. The team is now on a brief break and will resume the next schedule in Rajahmundry from 20 June. A vital portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai after the Rajahmundry leg of the shoot is wrapped up.

The project went on floors in the first week of May in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad where the team mounted a huge set resembling a village in Tamil Nadu. So far, director Siva has filmed significant talkie portions, two songs including a montage and a fight sequence in the Hyderabad leg. Viswasam was one of the big star films affected by the 48-day-long strike by Tamil Film Producers Council which brought the entire industry to a grinding halt.

Stunt choreographer-actor Dhilip Subbarayan, who has recently worked in Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala and Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, has choreographed a riveting stunt sequence in the first schedule, in Hyderabad. Viswasam marks Dhilip's first-time collaboration with Thala Ajith.

Choreographer Brinda has revealed in a video interview to IndiaGlitz that she has choreographed two songs for the film in the first schedule. "One is a montage which flows with the story. The other one is a dance track. Ajith sir has rocked it. Both Thala and Nayanthara are great artists, and it's easy for a choreographer to extract work from them. After so many years, I'm working with Ajith sir. He's a man of simplicity. We both started our career around the same time. He was telling me about the ups and downs he faced in a conversation. He's using a simple Nokia phone (smiles). Dancers were left spellbound after shaking a leg with him. The way he talks to everyone and how he carries himself; I think that's why he's called Thala," she said.

Viswasam is being directed by Siva and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, which bankrolled Siva-Ajith's last outing Vivegam. The project marks Siva's fourth consecutive project with Thala Ajith after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. Lady Superstar Nayanthara plays the lead heroine in the project which marks her fourth association with Ajith after Billa, Arrambam and Aegan.

The shooting spot pictures featuring Ajith and various technicians keep finding its way to the internet now and then. Yogi Babu, Kalairani, Ramesh Thilak, Robo Shankar and National Award-winning actor Thambi Ramaiah form the supporting cast of the film, which is set against a rural backdrop. Thambi Ramaiah had taken a brief break from signing projects to focus on his upcoming directorial venture with his son. "It was director Siva's narration which convinced me to accept the film. This is my third project with Siva after Veeram and Vedalam," said Ramaiah Ajith's maternal uncle in the film.

D Imman has been roped in to compose the music for the film which marks his first association for an Ajith-starrer. Earlier, the makers had announced that the project would hit the screens for Diwali 2018. However, because of the delay in the shoot, the Diwali release plan now remains uncertain.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 11:12 AM