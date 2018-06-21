Vijay's Thalapthy 62 officially titled Sarkar; first look poster for AR Murugadoss' thriller unveiled

It's official, Thalapathy Vijay’s magnum opus political action thriller film with director AR Murugadoss has been titled as Sarkar. In the first look poster, the actor sports a stylish beard and holds a cigar which worked well with his loyal fans who are in a celebratory mood as they are gearing up for the birthday (22 June) of their matinee-idol.

For the first time, the production house has exclusively used Sun TV to launch the first look poster as the channel has a wide reach and enjoys high TRP among all the television networks in Tamil.

Talking about the film, Murugadoss said, "Audiences gave an astounding response to my previous two collaborations Thuppakki and Kaththi with Vijay sir. As a team, we are working hard to deliver a unique content and hoping that people would embrace our product once again."

Sources say that Sarkar is the costliest film ever produced in the actor’s career surpassing his previous film, Mersal. The makers of Sarkar have completed nearly 60% of the shoot in Chennai. Touted to be an intense political action thriller film, Vijay would be seen in his most stylish avatar in the film driving swanky cars and stylish costumes. Keerthy Suresh plays the romantic interest of Vijay in the film and Varalaxmi of Vikram Vedha fame also plays an important role.

In an earlier interaction with Firstpost, Keerthy said that after Mahanati, she has given bulk dates for Sarkar as her character is very crucial in the story proceedings. Veteran villain actor Radha Ravi and popular producer Pala. Karuppiah are playing the two cunning politicos in Sarkar.

Popular writer Jeyamohan has penned the dialogues in the film and our sources say that as bold political lines have worked in favor of Vijay in films like Kaththi and Mersal, Murugadoss has spiced up the film with powerful lines attacking the system. In his last film Mersal, dialogues criticising GST and digital India garnered national attention and the producers earned free publicity through continuous debate shows in prime news channels.

Vijay will also be soon leaving to the USA for a brief schedule of Sarkar. “Unlike Vijay’s previous film Mersal, this one will not have any revenge angle and purely revolves around flaws in the system. There is a surprise twist in the characterisation of Vijay in the film”, said a source close to the team.

The film also has a good scope for the background score and hence, more than songs, AR Rahman has asked the team to give him more time for re-recording. Murugadoss is planning to wrap up the shoot in the month of August and decided to spend nearly two months for the post-production.

In his previous collaboration Kaththi, Murugadoss was criticized for the poor VFX work in the scenes featuring Kathiresan and Jeevanandam (both played by Vijay). So, the director doesn’t want to compromise with the visual quality this time in Sarkar. A huge political gathering setup was recently shot for the film and high volatile debate show discussing an important topic were also recently shot for the film.

In the first look poster, team Sarkar has also reconfirmed the Diwali release plans which means the film will clash with Suriya's political action drama NGK in both Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 19:27 PM