Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy postponed; makers rope in stunt director Gary Powell

Mega Star Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been confirmed to hit screens during summer 2019. Earlier, the film, which is directed by Surender Reddy of Dhruva-fame, was slated for Pongal 2019 release. Now, the makers have decided to avoid a clash with Ram Charan and Boyapati Srinu’s yet-to-be-titled film, which has been confirmed as a Sankranti 2019 release.

The latest update is that renowned Hollywood stuntman Gary Powell has been signed by Surender Reddy to choreograph the film's fight sequences. Gary is known for his extraordinary work in popular Hollywood films such as Braveheart, Titanic, Skyfall, Fast and Furious, the Harry Potter franchise, Casino Royale and Jason Bourne to name a few. The sequences will be supervised by stunt director Lee Whittaker, best known for his work in the Baahubali and Vishwaroopam franchises.

Produced by Ram Charan's home banner Konidela Production Company, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi plays the titular role in the movie which also features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an extended cameo. Tipped to be one of the ambitious projects in Tollywood, Sye Raa also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the lead heroine.

The first look teaser of the film is expected to be released on 22 August. It will coincide with the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday. After a brief break, the team resumed shooting the next 40-day schedule from 7 June in Hyderabad. The ongoing leg is expected to last until the third week of July. Crucial battle sequences, involving Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and his soldiers locking horns with the British troops, are currently being filmed at a village set.

While the story of the film is based on Paruchuri brothers' book, titled Life Of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the screenplay is written by Surender Reddy. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues for the film. Earlier, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was signed to compose the music for the project before he opted out owing to a scheduling conflict. Now, names like SS Thaman and Amit Trivedi are doing the rounds as the film's music composer.

Cinematographer Ratnavelu, known for his work in Shankar-Rajinikanth's Enthiran, is cranking the camera for the project. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the editing work. The ongoing schedule in Hyderabad is said to be shot in night effect. UV Creations, which is producing Prabhas- starrer Saaho, is already in talks to distribute Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in major territories of the Telugu states.

Tamannah Bhatia joined the team last month to play a pivotal role in the film. "It's a great honor to be sharing the screen space with two of my favorite actors — Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. Biopics have always been a priority for me and since the film revolves around a freedom fighter. It's a matter of national pride to contribute to this project. I will be undertaking a lot of research for my role as there are very few materials available online and I want to keep this as real as possible," she said in a statement.

Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy also marks the Tollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi who is currently busy with a bevy of films in Tamil. The film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Brahmji, Jagabathi Babu and Sudeep in important roles. The project, which went on floors in the fag end of 2017, is expected to be wrapped up before November 2018. Bachchan shot for his portions for a couple of days in March this year and shared some interesting on-spot pictures on his Twitter account.

According to recent reports from Tollywood, Chiranjeevi is in final talks with director Koratala Siva of Bharat Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu-fame for his next untitled project. Ram Charan is likely to produce the film under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments.

