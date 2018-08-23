Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De to release on 22 February, will clash with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya

Ajay Devgn-fronted De De Pyaar De is all set to hit the screens on 22 February 2019. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan, the film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali, a press release stated. Devgn will be seen with Jimmy Shergill, Tabu and Rakulpreet Singh.

Post-production of this movie is now underway because the film's shooting has been wrapped. "It is a space which Ajay has not done for a long time. We have either seen him in romedies or masala action entertainers or thrillers. Urban rom-com space is something which he hasn't done for a long time. So, I hope people will enjoy that side of him," Ranjan previously told IANS.

Devgn is also attached to work in Luv's next directorial. The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, will release on December 25, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut (L), Ajay Devgn. Screengrabs via YouTube.

Initially, De De Pyar De was supposed to hit the cinema screens in October but it was postponed in order to avoid a clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho. However, it will end up going head to head with Kangana Ranaut's movie Mental Hai Kya on 22 Februrary.

Twenty-two years after his debut in Gulzar's 1996 film Maachis alongside Tabu, Jimmy Shergill will share screen space with his former co-star. Ajay and Tabu worked together in Drishyam (2015) and Golmaal Again (2017).

(With inputs The Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 16:11 PM