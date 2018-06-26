Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra-starrer replaces Vidyut Jamwal's Junglee as Dusshera release

Badhaai Ho, produced by Junglee Pictures with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, will hit the theatres on 19 October after the makers postponed the release of their other venture, Vidyut Jamwal's Junglee to 5 April 2019, according to The Times of India.

The release-date swap was also announced by the production house.

The film's shooting had started in January and the makers had not yet unveiled the release date. Badhaai Ho has been directed by Amit Sharma, who had earlier helmed Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar.

It is a coming-of-age story of a family that is hit by unexpected news and has to face an unknown situation, which in turn leads to several unwanted problems for them. This film is also the second time Khurrana will be working with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi (also starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon).

He will be seen next as a visually-impaired pianist in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun alongside Radhika Apte and Tabu. Malhotra's last film was the sports drama Dangal with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sheikh.

