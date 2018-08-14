Namaste England to release on 19 October; Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra wear Union Flag in first look posters

Makers of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming romantic comedy Namaste England released the first posters of the film on 14 August. The images portray both Kapoor and Chopra in a fun avatar happy to annoy and entertain each other at any given time. Kapoor dons the Union Jack as a t-shirt in one of the posters while the flag is worn as a dupatta by Chopra in the other.

Against a backdrop of the famous London skyline, Kapoor and Chopra exude a friendly and comfortable camaraderie in the images which indicates that the narrative may depict them as friends before they actually start harbouring romantic feelings for each other. The tagline for the posters reads, "Love can travel any distance," which probably means Shah's narrative will see the couple romance each other through several locales.

As a report in BollywoodLife.com states, the two characters of Jasmeet and Param, portrayed by Arjun and Parineeti travel extensively throughout the film to establish their love for the other. The film will showcase exotic locations from different parts of India and Europe, with a special focus on England. The major places that will be shown in the film are Ludhiana, Patiala, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally, London.

As reported earlier, director Vipul Shah had told the Mumbai Mirror, “Both their characters are from Punjab and this is the first time that Arjun and Parineeti will be playing genuine lovers. Away from the camera, they are good friends and are always joking and pranking. There’s a lot of camaraderie and it’s going to be fun working with them.”

Namaste England is scheduled to hit the theatres on 19 October, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 11:03 AM