Ajay Devgn says Rohit Shetty plans to direct cop universe film featuring Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi

Director Rohit Shetty is working on bringing together his popular cop dramas -- Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi -- in one film, says Ajay Devgn.

Ajay played the lead role in 2011 Singham and its sequel in 2014. Ranveer Singh featured in Simmba and now Akshay Kumar is set to feature in Sooryavanshi. Both Ajay and Akshay had a cameo in Simmba.

"There is a plan to make a cop universe film with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. That will be an altogether different film. We are building it up. We need to get a right script and we are working towards it. Singham and Simmba have become 'desi' superheroes and now Sooryavanshi. Getting all three is a great idea," Ajay said in an interview in Mumbai.

The 50-year-old actor will also have a cameo in Sooryavanshi. "Yes I have a cameo in it," he said.

Ajay, who is also set to appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's film, which is set to release on Christmas 2020 and will clash with Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha.

Talking about the clash between his and Aamir's film, Ajay said, "We don't know what is happening about the clash, that Luv will decide. I heard the same day Avatar is releasing in that case we both will have to run away. Avatar is big."

Ajay will next be seen in De De Pyaar De, which is slated to hit the screens on 17 May.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 13:17:10 IST

