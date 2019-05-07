Ajay Devgn fan battling cancer appeals him to stop endorsing tobacco products

Ajay Devgn, who has enjoyed a massive fan following over the years, is particularly known for a controversy-free career. However, a cancer-stricken fan of the Singham actor has objected to the latter starring in ads that promote tobacco products.

Nanakram, a 40-year old cancer patient from Rajasthan, has made a public appeal to Devgn to stop doing advertisement of tobacco products in the interest of society. The patient's family said that he was a fan of Devgn and used the same product which the actor advertises for but now, he realises that tobacco has had an adverse effect on his life.

Nearly 1,000 pamphlets addressed to Devgn have been circulated and pasted on the walls in Sanganer, Jagatpura and nearby areas of the city. In the pamphlet, Nanakram addressed the pitfalls of advertisements of products like liquor, cigarette and tobacco, and that actors should refrain from promoting these things.

A father of two children, Nanakram, who used to run a tea-stall earlier, has lost his ability to speak. "My father Nanakram Meena started chewing tobacco a few years ago and was using the same brand for which Devgn does the advertisement. My father was impressed by Devgn but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these kind of products(sic)," Dinesh Meena, the patient's son, told Press Trust of India.

On the work front, Devgn is gearing up for his next release De De Pyaar De. The romantic drama also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet in lead roles. De De Pyaar De is slated to release on 17 May.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 10:38:24 IST

