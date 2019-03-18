Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's adaptation of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump likely to release on Diwali 2020

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan confirmed his much-awaited next, Lal Singh Chaddha, at his annual birthday press meet on his 54th birthday. The Dangal actor will essay the lead role of Lal Singh in the film, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the cult Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the preparation of the film has begun and will continue for six months. The film will go on floors in the final quarter of 2019.

As per speculations, Amir has booked the Diwali of next year for the release of the film. His Thugs of Hindostan, which failed at the box office and earned a lifetime collection of Rs 145 crore, had also released a day after Diwali last year.

Lal Singh Chaddha will be co-produced by Aamir Khan and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Its first shooting schedule will begin in October this year. The film will be helmed by Aamir’s Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan.

Currently, the actor is busy prepping up for the role along with being involved in pre-production of the film. There has been no news on any other actor being confirmed to join the cast of the film.

Forest Gump revolves around the story of an intellectually disabled man, essayed by Tom Hanks. The comedy drama earned worldwide recognition and has six Oscars to its name.

