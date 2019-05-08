Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty shares Akshay Kumar's first look as Anti Terrorism Squad chief from film set

Rohit Shetty shared the first still of Akshay Kumar from the sets of Sooryavanshi on Tuesday. Dressed in a black t-shirt and brown trousers, Akshay plays an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief in the film.

Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions, which is backing Shetty's cop-drama, also shared the picture on Twitter.

Sooryavanshi is Shetty's next offering from his cop universe, which kickstarted with his Singham franchise and was bolstered by the blockbuster from last year, Simmba.

In April, Katrina Kaif was roped in the role of the female lead. Neena Gupta has also been brought on board, the actress confirmed in a statement to Mumbai Mirror. She will take on the role of Kumar's mother in the film.

It was earlier rumoured that Sooryavanshi would be the Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondruand. However, Shetty released a statement dismissing the rumours and underscoring the fact that Sooryavanshi is an original project. The film is slated for a release on Eid 2020, and will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 09:53:07 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.