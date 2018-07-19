After Dilbar, Nora Fatehi to do a promotional song for Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh-starrer Baazaar

Actress, dancer and choreographer Nora Fatehi's dance moves are fast gaining fame. After her stellar performance in Satyameva Jayate's song 'Dilbar', Fatehi was quickly signed up for a dance number in Rajkummar Rao's upcoming horror comedy, Stree.

According to new reports in DNA, the actress has bagged yet another performance for a special song in the Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh starrer, Baazaar.

As per the same reports, a source reveals, “Nora and Nikkhil Advani collaborated for the first time for his production Satyameva Jayate. After the incredible response to their song, the duo is set to come together again for Baazaar. Nora will be shooting for the song in mid-August.”

Though the film is complete, Nora's dance video will be used as a promotional song for Baazaar.

The Indo-Morocco-Canadian actress has been consistently praised for her dance videos on social media. Recently, she was approached by Moroccan singer and music producer Saad Lamjarred for a dance video.

'Dilbar', which created a sensation online by hitting 20 million views within 24 hours of its release, had Fatehi choreograph few belly-dance moves. It was also one of the quickest to receive 100 million views on social media.

For her dance number in Stree, Fatehi reportedly donned an unconventional attire which perfectly complimented the horror comedy genre of the film.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 14:26 PM