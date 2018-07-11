After Dilbar, Nora Fatehi to appear in special song for Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree

Following her stint in Satyameva Jayate's song 'Dilbar,' actress, dancer and choreographer Nora Fatehi, will now be seen in a special song in the upcoming horror comedy, Stree.

The song in the Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer will reportedly feature Fatehi along with Rao in a quirky attire. Rao and the Moroccan-Canadian dancer recently shot for the number in Bhopal.

Since the film is a horror comedy, the dance will also have humourous element to it, a DNA report said. The model who rose to fame when she participated in Bigg Boss 9, will sport an interesting pairing of sneakers with a sari.

Fatehi, known for her dance videos on social media has also choreographed some belly dancing sequences for 'Dilbar.' The song from the John Abraham-starrer is a revamped version of the iconic '90s number from Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor's 1999 film Sirf Tum.

Recently, Fatehi was also approached by the Moroccan singer and music producer Saad Lamjarred to make a dance cover for his song 'Gazali.' Following the hit, she has also collaborated with him for an original video which will be shot in India.

Fatehi's song in Stree comes at an important intersection in the film, the DNA report said.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 13:34 PM