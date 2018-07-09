Nora Fatehi to star in video of Moroccan singer and music producer Saad Lamjarred

Nora Fatehi was recently approached by Saad Lamjarred for a second collaboration. Considered one of the biggest names in Arabic music, Lamjarred is a Moroccan singer and music producer.

His latest song 'Ghazali' which released in March and has already garnered over 64 million views.

Upon learning about Nora, Saad approached the actress to make a dance cover to the song. Nora came on-board and produced a special official music video for the song, which was recently released by the Arabic singer to a tremendous response.

Now, the duo is to come together for another video, which will have Nora star in the original song. The song will be reportedly shot in India.

When asked about her upcoming collaboration, Nora said, “I’m always very proud of Moroccan artists doing well and achieving international recognition. Saad has really put Morocco on the scene through his music and brought the international market to take notice of our music and our language called Darija."

Talking about the new video, Fatehi added, "This collaboration will be amazing as two recognized Moroccan artists from two different markets will be coming together and I feel both our fans will be very excited to see what’s in store! I am hopeful that we will create something epic with a nice Indian touch!”

