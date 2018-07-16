Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate becomes first Indian song to reach no 3 on Billboard's YouTube music chart

Satyamev Jayate's revamped version of 'Dilbar' from Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor's 1999 film Sirf Tum was released on 4 July and has since then received 100 million views on YouTube. The song has also reached the third position on Billboard's YouTube music chart after Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Nicky Jam's 'Te Bote' and Maroon 5's 'Girls Like You'. According to Mumbai Mirror, 'Dilbar' is the first Hindi song to be make it on the list.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi has revived the '90s track to a more energetic modern dance number with an Arabic flavour, while retaining some of Alka Yagnik's original vocals. Additional lyrics, penned by Shabbir Ahmed, have been sung by Neha Kakkar and newbie Dhvani Bhanushali, with some verses rapped by Ikka. The music video features Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.

Responding to the positive reception the song has garnered, Bhanushali told Hindustan Times, "It feels amazing. I’m thrilled that something like this has happened so early on, in my career. I feel blessed. It’s motivating." The singer has also recorded a song with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa titled 'Ishare Tere', which is scheduled to release on 22 July.

Satyamev Jayate will see Abraham in the lead, along with Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film is slated to release on 15 August.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 14:11 PM