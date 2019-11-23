Adithya Varma: Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu's remake of Arjun Reddy leaked online by Tamilrockers

Adithya Varma, the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, has been leaked by online piracy website Tamilrockers.

Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu play leads in the film. As per reports in The Indian Express, a high definition version of the film had been leaked.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood, and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban, and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express writes the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Dream Girl, Kaappaan, Saaho, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba were made available for illegally downloading and streaming.

Adithya Varma marks the acting debut of Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram. Banita Sandhu (of October-fame), Anbu Thasan, and Priya Anand will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The project has been bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, the producers behind Malayalam films like Ezra and Godha.

The Tamil remake was originally titled Varmaa, and shot with director Bala. However, it was later scrapped after the makers were unhappy with the final output. In a statement, Bala had revealed it was his decision to leave the project, and denied allegations made by the producers. Aditya Varma is helmed by Gireesaaya.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 11:30:00 IST