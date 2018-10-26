Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aanand L Rai meet Narendra Modi in New Delhi

Leading filmmakers and producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Rajkumar Hirani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aanand L Rai, and Mahaveer Jain along with Aamir Khan met with prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 23 October afternoon to acknowledge Indian film fraternity's contribution towards the nation's economy.

The agenda of the said meeting, a statement said, was to discuss the role and status of the film industry and the day-to-day issues faced by the people involved in the industry. A source revealed "It was a collaborative effort of all the people involved to come forward and seek solutions from the Prime Minister directly and address these issues.”

A source further informed that Modi revealed how in each of his global meetings with delegates from all over the world, Indian cinema is always being discussed and appreciated in depth. "He agreed to the fact that Bollywood movies have gained recognition and prominence internationally."

Earlier, it was being widely speculated that the Hindi film industry stalwarts had decided to meet Modi about the ongoing MeToo movement that has stirred the industry.

After Tanushree Dutta alleged that actor Nana Patekar has sexually harassed on the sets of a film a decade ago, several women came forward accusing industry members Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan, among others, of sexual misdemeanour and misconduct.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 17:56 PM