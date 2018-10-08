Kailash Kher accused of sexual misconduct; singer says he's 'extremely disappointed, not aware of such an act'

Singer-composer Kailash Kher had been accused of sexual misconduct by two women, both of whom alleged that he made them uncomfortable by repeatedly touching their thigh during a professional meet.

Kher has now responded to Indo-Asian News Service, in a statement: "For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult."

Photographer Natasha Hemrajani alleged that Kher had touched her inappropriately in 2006 when she had gone over to his Mumbai home to click some pictures, along with another female colleague. Kher sat between the two women and touched them repeatedly during the course of the interaction, which led to the two women leaving shortly.

Kher, who was in Patna for a gig when the allegations surfaced online, told Indo-Asian News Service: "I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it. I am almost all the time in my own simple world, but in case anyone has taken or thought something differently about anything, then it is my sincere apology. My devotion to music makes me who I am and I am thankful for all the love and support," he said.

